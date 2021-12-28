CargoX Market Cap Reaches $35.70 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CargoX has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $146,498.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007102 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

