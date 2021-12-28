Insider Buying: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases 4,517 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $19,423.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 143,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,671. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

