Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,217,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.