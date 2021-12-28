PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Sells $199,906.56 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $199,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 324,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,971. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

