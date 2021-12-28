Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells C$461,760.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30.

POU stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.22. 38,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,793. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$25.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.89.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.39.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

