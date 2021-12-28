SUN (old) Price Down 99.9% This Week (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

