Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.70

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 4588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARUY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

