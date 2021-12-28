Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Financial Analysis

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Expensify and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 1 5 0 2.83 Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 503.69%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Expensify.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expensify and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games $19.05 million 3.29 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorsport Games.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29%

Summary

Motorsport Games beats Expensify on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

