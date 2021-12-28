Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

INVH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,020. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

