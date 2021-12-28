Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 22,830 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 22,830 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total transaction of $5,095,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $3,901,677.61.

On Thursday, December 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98.

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13.

MEDP stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.30. 114,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,768. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.