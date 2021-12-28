Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 155,344 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 1,774,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,956. The stock has a market cap of $899.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

