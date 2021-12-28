Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells $394,316.60 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HI traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. 478,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,472. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 148,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

