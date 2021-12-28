William Lewis Sells 46,614 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04.

Insmed stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 331,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,155. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

