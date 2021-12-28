Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Cap Hits $31.04 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and $16,111.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $102,794.37 or 2.15839488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00211888 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

