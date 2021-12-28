agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,288 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,579,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 2,791,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,992. agilon health has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

