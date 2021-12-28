Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $733.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

