Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXLA. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

