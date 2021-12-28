Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 10,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 74,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

