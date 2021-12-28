Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,701,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217,717. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

