Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives $28.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

RLXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of RLXXF stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

