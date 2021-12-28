Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.86 ($3.83).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABDN. Barclays reduced their price target on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.10) to GBX 289 ($3.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

ABDN traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.25). 496,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.40. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($219,249.90). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($182,390.11). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,000.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

