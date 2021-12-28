$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 251,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.24. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.