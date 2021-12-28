Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,591. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 690,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

