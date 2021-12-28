Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $45.04

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.96.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

AMH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. 39,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

