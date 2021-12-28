Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 617,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,554. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

