Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $31.67

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,593. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

