Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 515,096 shares of company stock worth $7,082,044. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

