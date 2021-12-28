BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. 11,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in BankUnited by 9.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BankUnited by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

