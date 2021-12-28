AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.39). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 5,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

