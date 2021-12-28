-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

