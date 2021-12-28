Nimiq 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.45 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and $1.45 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,809.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.97 or 0.08006660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00307308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.84 or 0.00928336 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00438815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00256660 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,363,777,052 coins and its circulating supply is 8,749,527,052 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

