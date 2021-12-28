Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after buying an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BAX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,436. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
