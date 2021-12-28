Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after buying an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,436. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

