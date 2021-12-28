Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

SCBFY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.