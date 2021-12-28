Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

SCBFY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

