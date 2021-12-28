Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

