Dynamite Market Cap Hits $54,771.82 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $54,771.82 and approximately $112,673.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00391679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010924 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.57 or 0.01240021 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.