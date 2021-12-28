Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CCJ stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 254,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

