Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.
ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.
In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.