Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

