Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.67

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

