ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.0129 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $4,067.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

