Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

TWKS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 4,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,708. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

