Bbva USA Sells 239 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bbva USA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,961.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,919.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,792.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

