Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $229.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $910.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.04 million to $919.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $952.72 million, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $983.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 8,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

