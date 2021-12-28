Wilder World (WILD) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Wilder World has a market cap of $295.66 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00007380 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

