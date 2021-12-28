Metronome Hits Market Capitalization of $60.15 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00010034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $60.15 million and $40,344.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,692,596 coins and its circulating supply is 12,520,402 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.