Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $2.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.16. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,807. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

