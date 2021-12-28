Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives C$4.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.50. 406,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$384.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.