Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 168,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Glencore has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

