BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $97,913.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,237. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. 6,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,177. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
