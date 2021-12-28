$33.91 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $33.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,224. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

