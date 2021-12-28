Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 277,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

